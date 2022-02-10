683 Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.58. 10,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,165. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.89. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.19). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

