683 Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NexImmune by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexImmune by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.31. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

