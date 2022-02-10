683 Capital Management LLC Has $29.57 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $33.05 on Thursday, hitting $3,190.74. 76,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,243.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

