683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc III alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAGU remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.