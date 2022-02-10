683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.77% of GigInternational1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,893,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIW remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

