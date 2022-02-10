7,729 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

