8,600 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.
GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
