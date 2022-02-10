8,600 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.56. 3,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.