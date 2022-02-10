8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.95.

EGHT stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

