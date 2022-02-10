$9.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.94 and the highest is $10.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $9.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $45.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.70 to $51.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $47.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.68 to $55.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $619.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $625.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.