A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.15, but opened at $72.24. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,056. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of -0.47.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

