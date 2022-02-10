ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $123.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.
ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACMR stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 291,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.62.
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.