ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $123.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 264,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after buying an additional 145,687 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 291,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.62.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

