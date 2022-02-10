ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255,674 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.46% of ADMA Biologics worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 810,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 204,831 shares during the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.67 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $327.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

