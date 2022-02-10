AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Trading Up 0.6%

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 53,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 132,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdTheorent stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.