Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$1.190 EPS.

AEIS traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 318,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

