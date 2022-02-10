Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.36 and traded as high as C$6.39. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 1,247,419 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

