Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.

