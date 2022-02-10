Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,100 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 520,500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 301,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 257.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 300,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 201,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 151,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.