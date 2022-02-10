Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sachem Capital worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 348.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

SACH opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

