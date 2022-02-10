Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPHD. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 162,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

