Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 793.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,266,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 2,013,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTLR opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

