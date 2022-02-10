AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,971 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

AER opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.