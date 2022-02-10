Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $36.55 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,430,228 coins and its circulating supply is 350,609,284 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.