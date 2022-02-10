Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 3rd

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by 96.7% over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $148.11 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $132.62 and a one year high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

