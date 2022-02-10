Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) versus Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Head to Head Review

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 7.07 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.19 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Affinity Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

