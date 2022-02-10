Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Affirm by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 in the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of -23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

