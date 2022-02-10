AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

