ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $52.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGESY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.