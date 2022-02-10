Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Agilysys stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60.
In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
