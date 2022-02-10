Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Agilysys stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

