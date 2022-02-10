Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

