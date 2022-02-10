Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AKAM stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87.
Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.