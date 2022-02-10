Akash Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $182.34 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $182.34 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.50 or 0.07082433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,984.66 or 1.00150577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006328 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.