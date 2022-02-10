Akouos, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Akouos in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akouos by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

