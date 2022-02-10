Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Trading Up 56.9%

Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB) was up 56.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11). Approximately 833,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.

