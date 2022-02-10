Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.12 million and the lowest is $5.01 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 352.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $31.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.48 million to $58.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. 223,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,344. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $619.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

