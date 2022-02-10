Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $198.22 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market cap of $198.22 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $179.39 or 0.00400826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00039896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00103611 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,301,264 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,924 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

