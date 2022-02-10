Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.33.

ALFVY opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

