Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 385,241 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

