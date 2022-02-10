Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 445.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $545.94 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $571.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

