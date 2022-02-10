Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Hanger worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hanger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 10.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE HNGR opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $670.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

