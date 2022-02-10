Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 234.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of UMH Properties worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 453,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

