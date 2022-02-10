Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of Par Pacific worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

In related news, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $129,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and have sold 834,280 shares valued at $12,627,220. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

