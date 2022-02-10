Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 500 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $14,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 964,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

