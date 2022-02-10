Alliant Energy (LNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.12 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.