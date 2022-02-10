Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $40,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRC stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $993.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.71. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,552 shares of company stock worth $8,487,496. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

