Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLO. HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

