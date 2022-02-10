Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 70 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $545.94 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $571.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

