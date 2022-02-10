Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

TNDM opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

