Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $45.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,178.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,375. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,243.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,351.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

