AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 957,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 49,693,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 927,045 shares of company stock worth $24,285,053. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,423,000 after buying an additional 547,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

