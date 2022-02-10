Ameresco (AMRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC):

2/5/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

2/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

1/20/2022 – Ameresco was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92.

In other news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

