American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 196,125 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

